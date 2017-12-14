Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Recalled from AHL Utica
Sautner was called up from the minors Thursday.
Sautner has notched three points in 21 outings for the Comets this season. While the defender was able to rack up points in the WHL, he has not translated that skill into the AHL, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to be an offensive powerhouse with the Canucks -- if he even cracks the lineup during his stint in the NHL.
