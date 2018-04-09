Sautner was bumped down to AHL Utica on Monday.

As the season closed, Sautner was able to play in five of Vancouver's last seven games, notching two assists and nine hits while averaging 13:21 of ice time in his first glimpse of NHL action. Sautner will rejoin AHL Utica in its quest for the Calder Cup, but will likely battle for a roster spot during training camp -- of course, depending on what moves Vancouver makes in the offseason.