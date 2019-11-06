Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Canucks reassigned Sautner to AHL Utica on Wednesday.
Quinn Hughes (lower body) returned to action Tuesday against St. Louis, so Vancouver's no longer in need of Sautner's services as a depth defenseman. The 25-year-old has only tallied one point in 12 NHL appearances over the past three campaigns.
