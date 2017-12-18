Sautner was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Sautner failed to log any games while with the Canucks and will instead rejoin the Comets, where he has tallied three points and 20 PIM in 21 outings. The move to demote a defenseman in favor of a forward could be an indication that Erik Gudbranson (upper body) is ready to return against the Canadiens on Tuesday.