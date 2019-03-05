Canucks' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice Tuesday
Hutton suffered an apparent foot injury against Vegas on Sunday, which kept him out of practice Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Hutton averaged 26:42 of ice time in his last 10 games and would be a significant absence from the blue line if he was unable to go against Toronto on Wednesday. The 25-year-old topped the 20-point mark for the second time in his young career this season and needs just six more points to set a new career high.
