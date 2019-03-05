Hutton suffered an apparent foot injury against Vegas on Sunday, which kept him out of practice Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Hutton averaged 26:42 of ice time in his last 10 games and would be a significant absence from the blue line if he was unable to go against Toronto on Wednesday. The 25-year-old topped the 20-point mark for the second time in his young career this season and needs just six more points to set a new career high.