Canucks' Ben Hutton: Bags two assists in victory
Hutton collected a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
Hutton has been logging monster minutes on the team's top defensive pairing, but this was just his first appearance on the scoresheet since he collected an assist in the season opener. The 24-year-old is sporting a tidy plus-6 rating and is clearly being relied on for his defense more than anything right now. Hutton does play on the second power-play unit and is capable of jumping into the rush on occasion, though, so he could be worth a look in deeper formats given his steady ice time.
