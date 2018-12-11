Canucks' Ben Hutton: Eclipsed last year's assist total
Hutton picked up an apple in Sunday's win over the Blues.
Hutton is now up to seven helpers, topping last year's total of six. He has four goals as well, making this a successful bounce back season for him thus far. He's averaging 21:22 of ice time, nearly a three minute increase from last year. He's on pace for 29 points, which would be a personal best for the 25-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...