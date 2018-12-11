Hutton picked up an assist in Sunday's win over the Blues.

Hutton is now up to seven helpers, topping last year's total of six. He has four goals as well, making this a successful bounce-back season for him thus far. He's averaging 21:22 of ice time, nearly a three minute increase from last year. He's on pace for 29 points, which would be a personal best for the 25-year-old.