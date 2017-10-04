Canucks' Ben Hutton: Expected to play key role in 2017-18
Hutton is expected to play a major role on Vancouver's blueline in 2017-18.
The 24-year-old rearguard saw limited minutes during the preseason, where he managed one assist in three contests. Hutton had already solidified a roster spot, however, as he's been one of Vancouver's most reliable defensemen over the past two years. He produced 11 power-play points in 2016-17 and should be a key cog with the man advantage this time around. With two career NHL seasons under his belt, look for Hutton to take another step forward in 2017-18, as he should log heavy minutes in all situations on the back-end.
