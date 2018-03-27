Canucks' Ben Hutton: Foot problem lingers
Hutton (foot infection) will remain out Tuesday when the Canucks play host to the Ducks, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Hutton's finding out the hard way that infections can be tough to get under control, especially since this specific issue concerns his foot. Still, we're not aware of any plans for the Canucks to shut him down for the season, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's home match against the Oilers.
