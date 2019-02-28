Canucks' Ben Hutton: Getting plenty of ice time
Hutton played 30:07 of ice time in Wednesday's overtime loss to Colorado.
With both Alex Edler (face) and Chris Tanev (leg) out of the lineup, Hutton is serving as the team's No. 1 defenseman. He's also anchoring the top power-play unit, where he saw 6:20 on the man advantage. He's pointless in his past eight contests, but won't stay off the scoresheet forever when getting these kinds of opportunities. He has 19 points in 62 games this season.
