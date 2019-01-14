Hutton scored his fifth goal of the season in a 5-1 win over Florida on Sunday.

Hutton's goal effort came at 7:20 of the final period and was followed up by a barrage of empty netters, in what turned into a lopsided Vancouver win on paper. The defenseman has only 16 points in 45 games this season, despite averaging 1:50 of ice time on the power play. On a positive note, Hutton has points in consecutive contests and will look to make it three straight games with a point Wednesday when the Canucks host the Oilers. He has an assist in two previous games against Edmonton in 2018-19.