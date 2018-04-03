Canucks' Ben Hutton: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Hutton (foot) will remain out of the lineup versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, but as a healthy scratch, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
While it is certainly good news that Hutton is available against Vegas, fantasy owners hoping for a quick return to action will be disappointed. Considering the blueliner has frequently served as a scratch throughout the season, it shouldn't come as a big surprise he won't be back in action. With just three games remaining, the Ontario native may have logged his last game of the year.
