Canucks' Ben Hutton: No go Thursday
Hutton (foot) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Oilers.
Hutton will miss a second straight game and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his recovery. The Canucks will hope to have him back as soon as possible, as he's been deployed in all situations since the beginning of February, averaging a whopping 26:41 of ice time per contest over that span.
