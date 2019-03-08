Hutton (foot) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Oilers.

Hutton will miss a second straight game and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his recovery. The Canucks will hope to have him back as soon as possible, as he's been deployed in all situations since the beginning of February, averaging a whopping 26:41 of ice time per contest over that span.

