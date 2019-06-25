Canucks' Ben Hutton: Not expected to be qualified
Hutton is not expected to receive a qualifying offer from Vancouver, making him an unrestricted free agent, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hutton scored five goals and 20 points in 69 games last season, his first 20-point campaign since his 2015-16 rookie season. Assuming the 26-year-old doesn't get traded, he will be free to join any team this offseason.
