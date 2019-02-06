Canucks' Ben Hutton: Notches helper Tuesday
Hutton registered an assist, two shots and two hits during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
The helper is Hutton's first point in six contests and brings him to five goals and 18 points in 52 games. Sporting a meager minus-11 rating, the 25-year-old defender is a risky play even in deeper leagues.
