Canucks' Ben Hutton: Possible return Thursday
Canucks coach Travis Green said Hutton (foot) could play Thursday against the Kings.
Hutton's missed the past 11 games without many specifics available regarding how his recovery has gone. Of course, even when he ultimately returns, Hutton could lose playing time to phenom Quinn Hughes -- assuming Hughes is ready to return from a foot injury of his own.
