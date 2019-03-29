Hutton (foot) had two shots and two blocked shots while skating 24:37 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Kings on Thursday.

Hutton remains at 20 points in 65 appearances this season after missing 11 contests with the injury. With the emergence of Quinn Hughes, who also returned from a foot injury Thursday, the Canucks' blue line is suddenly crowded, making Hutton no guarantee to feature in all of their last four games.