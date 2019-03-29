Canucks' Ben Hutton: Quiet in return
Hutton (foot) had two shots and two blocked shots while skating 24:37 in a 3-2 shootout win over the Kings on Thursday.
Hutton remains at 20 points in 65 appearances this season after missing 11 contests with the injury. With the emergence of Quinn Hughes, who also returned from a foot injury Thursday, the Canucks' blue line is suddenly crowded, making Hutton no guarantee to feature in all of their last four games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...