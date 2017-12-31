Canucks' Ben Hutton: Racks up two assists against Kings
Hutton dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's loss to the Kings.
After impressing with five goals and 19 points in 71 games last season, it's somewhat shocking Hutton has managed just six assists through 37 games this season. The third-pairing blueliner is clearly relied on more defensively nowadays in Vancouver and his minus-3 rating is welcomed after he posted a combined minus-43 rating in his first two NHL seasons. Hutton has become a very solid penalty killer and rarely sees power-play time, making him one to avoid in most fantasy formats.
