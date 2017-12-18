Hutton (undisclosed) will suit up for Sunday's tilt against Calgary.

After leaving Saturday's practice early, Hutton's ailment won't cause him to miss Sunday's match. The blueliner has only notched four assists in 33 games in 2017-18, but he's had ample opportunities given his average 20:59 of ice time and 1:43 of power-play time per game. He'll slot back onto the second defensive pairing with Troy Stecher.