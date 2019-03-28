Hutton (foot) will be back with the Canucks for Thursday's matchup against the Kings, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Hutton has missed the previous 11 contests, but will get back into action and help a banged up Canucks blueline. He has five goals and 20 points through 64 games this year. While his recent absence will likely prevent him from surpassing his career-high 25 point total, 2018-19 has served as a nice bounce back season for the defender. Hutton only tallied six points last year.