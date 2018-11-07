Canucks' Ben Hutton: Scores in loss
Hutton scored his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout road loss to the Red Wings.
Hutton is on pace for 17 goals and six assists this season, but the early season numbers have been artificially inflated by the defenseman's unsustainable 15.0 shooting percentage. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound defenseman clearly has an offensive element to his game, but the Canucks could afford for him to tighten up his own-zone play as he'd end up with a minus-17 rating if he keeps this up.
