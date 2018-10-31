Hutton picked up a goal in Monday's win over the Wild.

Hutton started out the season a healthy scratch in two of the first three games, but injuries to Alex Edler and Chris Tanev have forced him up the lineup. He played over 27 minutes, and this isn't the first time this year he's done that. After not netting a single puck last year, Hutton already has two in October. He's gaining confidence with each passing game, and is looking like he will easily surpass the lowly six points he put up last year.