Canucks' Ben Hutton: Scores second goal of year
Hutton picked up a goal in Monday's win over the Wild.
Hutton started out the season a healthy scratch in two of the first three games, but injuries to Alex Edler and Chris Tanev have forced him up the lineup. He played over 27 minutes, and this isn't the first time this year he's done that. After not netting a single goal last year, Hutton already has two in October.
