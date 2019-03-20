Canucks' Ben Hutton: Set to practice soon
Hutton (foot) is expected to begin practice with the team soon.
The fact that Hutton is yet to start practicing with the team likely means he won't be ready in time for the Canucks' upcoming back-to-back Saturday and Sunday versus Calgary and Columbus, respectively, though no official timeline has come from the team. Once given the all-clear, the defenseman will bump Guillaume Brisebois or Ashton Sautner from the lineup.
