Hutton will not play in Saturday's game agaisnt the Sharks due to a foot infection.

The Canucks' loss of Hutton for Saturday's contest can be absorbed by the return of Chris Tanev (undisclosed) following an extended absence. Hutton owns just six assists and no goals to his name over 59 matchups this season, severely limiting the interest in him from a fantasy standpoint even when he's in the lineup. More information on a timeline could crop up before Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights but a foot infection can have varying lengths of absence.