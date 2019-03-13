Canucks' Ben Hutton: Sporting walking boot
Hutton was seen wearing a walking boot on his injured foot Tuesday, Jay Janower of Global News reports.
Hutton has already missed Vancouver's last three games due to a foot injury, and the fact that he's still in a walking boot suggests he's likely still a ways away from rejoining the lineup. The 25-year-old blueliner will need to return to practice with his teammates before returning to game action, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.
