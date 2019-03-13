Hutton was seen wearing a walking boot on his injured foot Tuesday, Jay Janower of Global News reports.

Hutton has already missed Vancouver's last three games due to a foot injury, and the fact that he's still in a walking boot suggests he's likely still a ways away from rejoining the lineup. The 25-year-old blueliner will need to return to practice with his teammates before returning to game action, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.

More News
Our Latest Stories