Canucks' Ben Hutton: Tallies assist
Hutton picked up a helper in Monday's loss to the Jets.
That's points in back-to-back games for Hutton, who now has nine on the year, five of which generated from the power play. He has already surpassed last season's point total (six), and is on pace for a career-high 34 points. It isn't all sunshine for Hutton though, as he has a minus-10 rating throughout his past four games.
