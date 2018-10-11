Canucks' Ben Hutton: Tough start to season
Hutton has been a healthy scratch in two of Vancouver's three games this year.
Hutton has seen his production drop every year since his rookie campaign where he tallied 25 points. A once promising young defender is running out of chances to be an impact player. He'll need to make the most of the opportunities he gets, otherwise he could find himself in the press box more often as the season progresses.
