Canucks' Ben Hutton: Unable to finish practice
Hutton left Saturday's practice early. An update was not immediately available from coach Travis Green.
The Canucks don't play again until Sunday night, so there's ample time to figure out what's troubling Hutton, who has produced four assists and 34 blocked shots in 33 games. He's day-to-day by default, at least until more information is disclosed.
