Hutton will not play on the team's four-game road trip, staying home instead to deal with his infection.

News of Hutton's foot infection surfaced prior to Saturday's contest against the Sharks and it appears the issue is serious enough to keep him out for a week at a minimum. With the Canucks well out of playoff contention, the team has little incentive to rush him back into action. More information on his situation could arise when the team returns to Vancouver, though it's possible the club will release progress reports -- assuming there is some -- before then. Hutton's next opportunity to return comes against the Ducks on March 27.