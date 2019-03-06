Hutton (foot) won't play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.

It'll be hard for the Canucks to replace Hutton's contribution to the lineup, as he's been a minute-munching monster of late, averaging 26:41 of ice time per contest since the beginning of February. The 25-year-old's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Thursday's clash with the Oilers at this juncture.