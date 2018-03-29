Hutton is reporting no further problems with his infected left foot and hopes to obtain full medical clearance for the final week of the regular season, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

This news effectively renders Hutton unavailable for upcoming home games against the Oilers (Thursday) and Blue Jackets (Saturday). The third-year defenseman is raw offensively, as he's misfired 97 times with six assists representing his entire point total through 59 games in 2017-18.