Canucks' Bo Horvat: Achieves Gordie Howe hat trick
Horvat potted a power-play goal, dished an assist and fought in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.
Horvat achieved the Gordie Howe hat trick in order, beginning with his go-ahead goal at 11:08 of the first period. He went on to assist on Loui Eriksson's second-period tally. Horvat completed the feat with a fight against Charlie Coyle in the final minute of the second. The 24-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 48 points, 161 shots and 21 PIM this year -- scoring is much more common for Horvat than any displays of fisticuffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.