Horvat potted a power-play goal, dished an assist and fought in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Horvat achieved the Gordie Howe hat trick in order, beginning with his go-ahead goal at 11:08 of the first period. He went on to assist on Loui Eriksson's second-period tally. Horvat completed the feat with a fight against Charlie Coyle in the final minute of the second. The 24-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 48 points, 161 shots and 21 PIM this year -- scoring is much more common for Horvat than any displays of fisticuffs.