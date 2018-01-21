Horvat (leg) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Horvat will make his first appearance since Dec. 5 against Carolina, and he'll look to add to the 10 goals and 10 assists he posted in the first 28 games. The 22-year-old pivot fired 65 shots on goal in that span and consistently slotted into the power play, recording six points there.