Canucks' Bo Horvat: Activated for Sunday's game
Horvat (leg) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Horvat will make his first appearance since Dec. 5 against Carolina, and he'll look to add to the 10 goals and 10 assists he posted in the first 28 games. The 22-year-old pivot fired 65 shots on goal in that span and consistently slotted into the power play, recording six points there.
