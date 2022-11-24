Horvat found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-3 victory against Colorado.

Horvat contributed a goal for the second straight game and the third time in four contests. He's up to 16 goals and 22 points in 20 games. His goal scoring pace is almost certainly unsustainable. After all, the 27-year-old forward is already more than halfway to his career high of 31 goals, which he set in 70 contests in 2021-22. He's also shooting 22.9 percent, which is way above his 13.6 career average. He's still a great forward who will should do well this season, but expect him to deal with some rougher patches along the way.