Horvat assisted on both of Sven Baertschi's first two goals of the season Sunday against Detroit.

It certainly a good sign for Horvat fantasy owners that his linemate Baertchi is off the schneid. Horvat has been solid this season, managing three goals and five points through eight games, so look for his production to increase now that Baertschi is scoring again. The 22-year-old isn't on the power play right now, but that trend shouldn't continue much longer, as he's tallied seven power-play markers over the last two seasons and is one of Vancouver's best offensive players.