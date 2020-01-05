Canucks' Bo Horvat: Assists on both goals in win
Horvat delivered two assists, and won 20 of 29 faceoffs in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Horvat had the secondary helper on Antoine Roussel's opening goal, and he then set up Tyler Myers in the third period for the game-winner. It's the third straight multi-point outing for Horvat, who is up to 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 42 games this season. He's also won 56.6 percent of his faceoffs, a career-high rate. Horvat's 929 draws ranks second in the league behind the Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (948).
