Horvat scored twice, dished two assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Horvat has bookended the holiday break with a two-goal, two-assist performances. He set the tone early Tuesday, tallying 4:26 into the game and adding another goal in the third period. The 27-year-old joined Tage Thompson in a tie for second place in goals (26), five behind league-leader Connor McDavid. Horvat has 39 points, 106 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 14 power-play points through 34 outings this season, putting him on track to cruise to a career year.