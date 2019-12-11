Canucks' Bo Horvat: Bags assist in loss
Horvat collected a helper and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Horvat had the secondary assist on Josh Leivo's lone tally for the Canucks. Horvat reached the 25-point plateau with the helper, doing so in 31 games. He's added 82 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating this season, and 10 of his points have come with a man advantage.
