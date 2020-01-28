Canucks' Bo Horvat: Beats buzzer with empty-netter
Horvat scored an empty-net goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Horvat's goal in the final second of regulation secured the win for the Canucks. The center is up to 17 markers, 43 points and 132 shots in 50 games. He's been studly throughout January with seven tallies, six assists and a plus-8 rating through his last 10 outings. Horvat has a realistic chance at matching last year's 61-point output.
