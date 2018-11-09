Horvat had two goals and two assists in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Bruins.

This was Horvat's biggest game of the season and his first four-point game since Nov. 4, 2017. The Orcas are now his team. But Horvat is young and there remains some inconsistency in his game. He may have 15 points in 17 games, but had just two assists in the six games prior to this outburst.