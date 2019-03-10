Horvat scored his 24th goal of the season in a 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

With 49 points this season, Horvat has looked every bit of the top-line center he's expected to be for the Canucks. He added four blocked shots, bringing him to 63 blocks this season. With 200 shots on goal, he averages nearly three shots per game, and the 23-year-old plays in all situations.