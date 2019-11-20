Canucks' Bo Horvat: Breaks goal drought in loss
Horvat scored a goal on six shots in Vancouver's 6-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
It was Horvat's seventh goal of the season but his first since Oct. 30, snapping a nine-game drought that spanned the entire month of November to date. Horvat had a nice October (6g, 5a) but has cooled considerably. Despite the recent dip in productivity, Horvat is still on pace for a fourth straight 20-goal season and should land closer to 30 when all is said and done.
