Horvat scored a goal on six shots in Vancouver's 6-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

It was Horvat's seventh goal of the season but his first since Oct. 30, snapping a nine-game drought that spanned the entire month of November to date. Horvat had a nice October (6g, 5a) but has cooled considerably. Despite the recent dip in productivity, Horvat is still on pace for a fourth straight 20-goal season and should land closer to 30 when all is said and done.