Horvat scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Horvat's tally in the final minute of the third period briefly pulled the Canucks within one, but Logan Couture's empty-netter for the Sharks sealed the result. Horvat now has nine goals and 26 points in 33 games this year. During his nine-game goal drought, the 24-year-old posted seven assists.