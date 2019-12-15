Canucks' Bo Horvat: Breaks nine-game goal drought
Horvat scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Horvat's tally in the final minute of the third period briefly pulled the Canucks within one, but Logan Couture's empty-netter for the Sharks sealed the result. Horvat now has nine goals and 26 points in 33 games this year. During his nine-game goal drought, the 24-year-old posted seven assists.
