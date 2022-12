Horvat scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Horvat scored the game's last goal, tipping in a Quinn Hughes blast at 14:36 of the third period. While the Canucks have been inconsistent for much of the year, Horvat's been a success. He has five tallies and two assists through seven December games, and he's up to 22 goals, nine helpers, 97 shots on net, 13 power-play points and a minus-2 rating through 30 outings overall.