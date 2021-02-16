Horvat scored a power-play goal on four shots, doled out two hits and won 17 of 24 faceoffs in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

The Canucks snapped the puck around on a 5-on-3 power play, which culminated in Horvat's shot from the slot beating Jacob Markstrom. The 25-year-old Horvat is up to seven goals, 13 points, 42 shots on net and 16 hits through 19 appearances this season. He remains a solid scoring center with a healthy power-play role, though his defense continues to need a little work.