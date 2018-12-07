Canucks' Bo Horvat: Career year continues
Horvat recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Nashville.
Horvat was one of four Canucks to put up multiple points in this surprising victory. While Vancouver hasn't been winning much lately, Horvat continues to produce. With 13 goals and 27 points through 31 games, the 2013 first-rounder's in the midst of a career year.
