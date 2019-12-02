Canucks' Bo Horvat: Churns out another assist
Horvat provided an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Horvat has been quite the playmaker with six assists over his last four games. He once again led all forwards in ice time by skating 24:18 on Sunday. Horvat has 24 points and 78 shots through 28 games.
