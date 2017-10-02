Horvat (upper body) has been cleared for contact and is set to play in Saturday's Opening Night matchup with Edmonton.

Having Horvat anchoring the middle of the second line provides an important boost to the Canucks' scoring depth. The 22-year-old has missed just one regular season game in the last two years while also racking up 36 goals and 56 helpers. Having new teammate Thomas Vanek on his right should bolster the London, Ontario native's chance of registering a third consecutive 40-plus point campaign.